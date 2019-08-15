The company added that the audio snippets were anonymized before being listened to by the workers.

A Facebook spokesperson told CBS News in statement Tuesday that the company "paused human review of audio more than a week ago." Facebook said the practice had been common in the tech industry, but that it would now follow Apple and Google in curtailing it.

Apple recently suspended human review of users' Siri audio recordings, and Google did the same for its voice assistant devices, after it emerged the companies were using contractors to listen to recordings, Bloomberg reported. Amazon said it would let Alexa users opt out from human review.

Facebook said it never listened to people's microphone without device permission and explicit activation.

The company did not comment on what would happen to the audio files used for human review.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified to a Senate committee in 2018 that the company isn't eavesdropping your conversations, CNET reported.

How to disable "Voice to Text" in Messenger





According to Facebook's instructions: Click the Messenger app button, open a conversation and tap the name on top. Once you're in the "Chat Details" menu, tap "Automatic Voice to Text" on or off for this chat only.