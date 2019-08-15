News
Tips For Setting Healthy Boundaries For Using Cell Phone, Electronics
Thursday, August 15th 2019, 5:51 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - We all have one - and most of us are virtually always using it - but have you ever gotten off your cell phone or favorite electronic device to think about how it's affecting your relationships?
Licensed Counselor Kim Beair was on News On 6 at 4 to talk about how badly we're addicted to our electronics and the toll it can take on our lives.
She said it impacts a lot of people, not just millennials and kids. We may think it's helping our ability focus, but a University of Michigan study found multitasking actually reduces your ability to concentrate.
Watch the video attached to this story to learn more - including ways to set "screentime" boundaries with your kids.