Owasso Man Accused Of Stealing Checks From Mailboxes
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - News On 6 rode along with Rogers County investigators as they arrested a man suspected of stealing checks and money orders out of mailboxes all over northeastern Oklahoma.
Deputies arrested Jacob Killough at his home in Owasso on Thursday afternoon.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said there's no way to know exactly how long Killough has been doing this, but he said they believe he's stolen thousands of dollars.
Neighbor Burl Wilbanks walked outside several police cars in front of his home, but he said it's not a sight completely unfamiliar to him.
"I thought, 'Well, they're over there again!' That's basically what I thought," he said. "Because they've been out, like I said, at least three times."
Wilbanks said police have checked on his next-door neighbor several times over the last year.
Sheriff Walton was on scene when deputies brought Killough out of his home in handcuffs.
"He has a daily active pattern throughout Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma," Walton said. "This guy gets up, goes, hits mailboxes, looking for checks."
Walton said Killough has been doing this Monday through Friday, for a year or longer. Although they don't have an exact number on how much money was stolen, Walton said taking mail that's not yours is a federal crime.
"Packages getting stolen off of porches, that's one thing," he said. "Mail getting stolen certainly takes it to another level."
Walton said his agency put a lot of effort into making this arrest, even placing a tracker on Killough's car to spot patterns in his daily routine. He said it's worth the effort for all the victims Killough targeted.
"They continue to be victims long after they've lost their mail," Walton said.