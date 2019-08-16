Israel Grants Congresswoman's Request To Visit West Bank
Israel says it received and granted a request by U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to visit the West Bank on humanitarian grounds.
This comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blocked both Representative Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from visiting the country.
That decision came after President Trump tweeted that it would show "weakness" to allow in the two Democrats who have been sharply critical of Netanyahu and of Israel's policies toward the Palestinians.
President Trump says he spoke to people in Israel calling the congresswomen anti-Jewish and anti-Israel.
"I can't imagine why Israel would let them in, but I did speak to people over there." said President Trump.
Both women support a boycott of Israel for what they say is abuse of Palestinian rights.
Congresswoman Omar says Israel is undermining democratic values, and accused the president of being an Islam-o-phobe.
Now, Prime Minister Netanyahu says he's reversed his decision as long as Tlaib keeps her promise that she won't promote boycotts against Israel.
The two congresswomen were planning to visit Israel next week.
Representative Omar's office says the congresswoman is fighting to get her ban overturned.
But according to the Associated Press, congresswoman Tlaib says she won't visit relatives in West Bank, citing `oppressive' Israeli restrictions.