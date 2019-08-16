News
Engineers Attempting To Recover Barges That Crashed In Muskogee County Dam
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it is raising the water level at Webbers Falls it's the first step toward recovering the barges that smashed into the dam and sank during flooding on the Arkansas River.
The water level needs to come up right now to move other commercial barges away from the area. Once that is done, the corps plans to lower the water level so crews can recover the barges. The owner of the barges is footing the bill for the salvage operations.
The corps isn't sure how long the recovery will take.