Walkability Project Starts In Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - Okmulgee leaders say this walkability project has been nearly three years in the making and they expect it to significantly change the look of Downtown Okmulgee.
They're working with ODOT to install three mini-roundabouts in the downtown area, and they say the goal is to slow down traffic because a lot of people tend to speed through the area.
Sixth Street, which is also State Highway 56, will be the first state highway with a mini-roundabout.
Drivers and pedestrians will also notice new crosswalks and curb extensions.
City manager Roger Ballenger says more people are living downtown, so they want the area to be more pedestrian-friendly.
"We've got a good population of millennials, young professionals, lawyers, medical people who really like Downtown Okmulgee and we're trying to cater to their needs as much as possible" said Ballenger.
Ballenger says the project also includes a water line replacement.
Work will start in October and he says the entire project should be finished next spring.