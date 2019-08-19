Wagoner Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman On Church Property
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Wagoner man is accused of first-degree rape and is in the Tulsa County Jail Monday, August 19. Tulsa Police said Marquiloh Donte Williams, 26, sexually assaulted a woman in a church parking lot over the weekend.
The victim told officers she met Williams Sunday through a relative, according to an arrest and booking report. She went with him in his car while he tried to sell methamphetamine, the arresting officer said.
Police said Williams' car broke down in a church parking lot in the 10000 block of E. Admiral Place. The woman told police Williams started accusing her of disabling his vehicle by cutting wires on it. He tried to get her to get into the trunk, but she refused, police said.
The woman said Williams took her phone then threatened her with a machete. He then sexually assaulted her on the church property, according to the arrest report.
Police said Williams eventually dropped the machete, and the woman grabbed it and ran for help to a nearby house.