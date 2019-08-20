JENKS, Oklahoma - Students in Jenks are preparing to head back to class Tuesday. 

All Jenks elementary schools will start at 8:30 a.m.

A district spokesperson said every classroom has a teacher, but a handful of teachers are still awaiting their certification.

He says right now, they have nine emergency-certified teachers district-wide, which is the same as this time last year.     

The district said students won't notice any significant changes this school year, but News On 6 told you a few weeks ago that Jenks invested in 12 new buses that are equipped with eight cameras so drivers can clearly see what's going on both inside and outside.     

The district says they plan on purchasing more of those buses in the future.