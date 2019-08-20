News
Sand Springs Students Head Back To School
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs students will be heading back to class Tuesday morning.
It's a quiet start to the morning before teachers and students arrive for the first day of school.
The bell schedule for this year has not changed.
One thing that has changed at Pratt Elementary is the loading zone.
When you’re picking up students from school there will three sets of lanes to use off of West 35th Street; however, you will not be able to turn left back on to West 35th Street.