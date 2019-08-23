Overstock CEO and Maria Butina





Byrne previously told The New York Times that he met Butina at a libertarian conference in 2015, who in April was sentenced to 18 months in prison on charges of conspiring to infiltrate political groups in the U.S. The two later began a three-year relationship. In the statement last week, Byrne didn't mention Butina, but claimed that he has helped the FBI on several investigations, calling them the "Men in Black."

"It was the third time in my life I helped the Men in Black: the first was when my friend Brian Williams was murdered, and the second was when I helped the M.I.B. shake up Wall Street a decade ago," he wrote, linking to a 2008 article about government and corporate control of the media in which Byrne figured.

"Unfortunately, this third time turned out to be less about law enforcement and more about political espionage conducted against Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump (and to a lesser degree, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz)."

In his letter to shareholders, Byrne said "coming forward" about his concerns and involvement "was hardly my first choice. But for three years I have watched my country pull itself apart while I knew many answers, and I set my red line at seeing civil violence breaking out."

He concluded the letter by encouraging shareholders, "And don't forget to shop Overstock.com!"