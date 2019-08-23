News
Sand Springs Man Charged With Kidnapping, Domestic Assault & Battery
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Sand Springs man is behind bars after deputies say he beat up his girlfriend while their 9-month-old son was in the room. The victim told Tulsa County Deputies she took her son to Beau Daniel Mongold's house to visit.
She says when she tried to leave, Mongold asked her to take him to get drugs. Police said the victim told them when she refused, Mongold got angry, poked her in the eye, then disabled her car.
She said he punched and kicked her repeatedly and didn't let her leave until the next day. Deputies arrested Mongold for kidnapping and domestic assault and battery.
He has been charged with those crimes in Tulsa County court.