Homeless Man Shot By Security Guard Outside Tulsa QuikTrip
Sunday, August 25th 2019, 7:40 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a homeless man is in the hospital after he was shot by a security guard at the QuikTrip near 15th and Denver Saturday night.
Officers say when they got to the scene, they found the victim on the ground near a bus stop.
The security guard told police the man had a knife and swung a large wooden club at him so, he shot the man in self-defense.
"The Security guard is obviously claiming self-defense, there's video of the incident that seems to corroborate what the security guard says," said TPD Cpl. Justin Ritter
Police say the man suffered minor injuries but is expected to be okay.