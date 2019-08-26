New Student Success & Career Center Opens At Tulsa Community College
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa residents are beginning to see some of the Vision Tulsa Projects opening after voters approved the Vision Tulsa package in 2016. Mayor G.T. Bynum and the staff of TCC have been working for several years to get the new Student Success and Career Center open.
The new building is at the Tulsa Community College Southeast Campus. Its grand opening was held Monday, August 26.
TCC President Dr. Leigh Goodson said that before the opening of the Student Success and Career Center - when students would try to meet with advisors they would have to stand in line for several hours.
She said there was 1,044 students for every one advisor. Now, because of the voters approving the 2016 Vision Tulsa, there is one advisor for every 300 students.
"Our students are going to be even more ready to go directly into the workforce and to transfer to our university partners. And that's how we keep the economic engine of Tulsa running," said Dr. Leigh Goodson, president and CEO of Tulsa Community College.
Goodson says after students graduate from TCC about 90 percent of them stay right here in Tulsa.