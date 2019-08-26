Bartlesville Police: Adult Student Arrested In Threat Against School
Bartlesville Police Department said they have arrested an adult student for a terroristic threat made against Bartlesville High School. Matthew Conner was booked on a felony charge of terroristic threats.
BPD said they got a tip about "possible terroristic acts" being committed at the high school. They worked with school administrators and the school resource officer which led them to Conner.
Conner told investigators he wasn't serious but hoped he'd get expelled from school, a news release states.
Bartlesville Public Schools issued the following statement:
"A Bartlesville High School student was arrested on the afternoon of Monday, August 26 for threatening a violent act against the school. Upon arrest, the student was not in possession of any weapons and there was no reason to presume any students or staff members were in immediate danger. The high school administration is cooperating with and appreciates the help of the Bartlesville Police Department in helping keep our schools safe."