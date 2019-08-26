News
Severe Weather Coverage With Travis Meyer
Monday, August 26th 2019, 8:30 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Severe thunderstorms remain a possibility through the nighttime hours across northeastern Oklahoma.
Scattered thunderstorms will be developing along a cold front slowly sinking south across Green Country. Storms will continue to be capable of damaging winds and large hail overnight into early Tuesday morning.
Localized flash flooding will also be a possibility with any slow-moving storms.
