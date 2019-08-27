News
Talala House Fire Likely Caused By Lightning Strike
Tuesday, August 27th 2019, 5:24 AM CDT
Updated:
TALALA, Oklahoma - Severe storms produced a lot of lightning overnight, and firefighters believe it led to a huge house fire in Talala.
Everyone was able to get out of the house when the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
News On 6 is told that a lightning strike is likely to be the cause of the fire.
Officials say the sheriff's office had to be called out to keep people from coming by the home, as flames could be seen from miles away.
Related Video: