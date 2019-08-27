News
Oklahoma Joe's Boneless Rib Sandwich
Oklahoma Joe Davidson shows us how to make a Boneless Rib Barbequolossal Sandwich.
Ingredients:
- 2 Slabs Pork of St. Louis Style Ribs
- 7 oz bottle of Oklahoma Joe’s Rib Rub
- 18 ounce bottle of Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ Sauce
- 8 Kaiser Buns - 5”
- Smoked Provolone Cheese Slices
- 16- Onion Rings
Directions:
- Preheat your Oklahoma Joe Smoker to 275-300 degrees using charcoal, mesquite and pecan chunks
- Peel membrane from backside of ribs
- Apply Rub liberally to both sides of ribs
- Place ribs on cooking grates away from fire
- Cook at 275-300 degrees for 2 hours then
- Wrap ribs in heavy-duty foil and continue cooking for 1 additional hour
- Take ribs from grill and remove foil
- Baste with BBQ sauce and sear over hot coals until sauce has caramelized
- Butter and Grill Kaiser Rolls
- Cut Ribs into 3 bone sections
- Twist and pull bones from ribs
- Pinch the small cartilage pieces from the ribs
- Place boneless ribs on bun
- Place smoked Provolone on ribs and melt
- Place 2 onions rings on top
- Drizzle with Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ Sauce
- Serve!
Serves 6-8
Best served with, Onions, Pickles, Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ Beans, Spicy BBQ Cole Slaw and Grilled Shuck on Corn on The Cob!