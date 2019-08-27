Oklahoma Joe Davidson shows us how to make a Boneless Rib Barbequolossal Sandwich.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Slabs Pork of St. Louis Style Ribs
  • 7 oz bottle of Oklahoma Joe’s Rib Rub
  • 18 ounce bottle of Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ Sauce
  • 8 Kaiser Buns - 5”
  • Smoked Provolone Cheese Slices
  • 16- Onion Rings

Directions:

  1. Preheat your Oklahoma Joe Smoker to 275-300 degrees using charcoal, mesquite and pecan chunks
  2. Peel membrane from backside of ribs
  3. Apply Rub liberally to both sides of ribs
  4. Place ribs on cooking grates away from fire
  5. Cook at 275-300 degrees for 2 hours then
  6. Wrap ribs in heavy-duty foil and continue cooking for 1 additional hour
  7. Take ribs from grill and remove foil
  8. Baste with BBQ sauce and sear over hot coals until sauce has caramelized
  9. Butter and Grill Kaiser Rolls
  10. Cut Ribs into 3 bone sections
  11. Twist and pull bones from ribs
  12. Pinch the small cartilage pieces from the ribs
  13. Place boneless ribs on bun
  14. Place smoked Provolone on ribs and melt
  15. Place 2 onions rings on top
  16. Drizzle with Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ Sauce
  17. Serve!

Serves 6-8

Best served with, Onions, Pickles, Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ Beans, Spicy BBQ Cole Slaw and Grilled Shuck on Corn on The Cob!