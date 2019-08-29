A shortwave trough currently located across the northern Rockies will slip southeastward along the northwest flow and enter the central plains by afternoon. A surface cold front currently positioned across part of Nebraska will surge southward into northern Kansas this evening with storms developing along these features. These storms will develop into a complex and should move southward with time, into far southern Kansas and part of northern OK early Friday morning. The severe threats will remain higher to our north, but if storms can develop into a maturing complex, some strong to severe winds may remain possible early tomorrow morning across northern OK. Most data support storms weakening as they move into our immediate areas Friday. Another chance for storms will arrive again late Friday night into Saturday morning from the northwest, with a higher coverage near or west of the Tulsa metro early Saturday through midday. What eventually happens during this period depends upon what happens Friday afternoon and evening behind the departing Friday morning activity. A longer lasting Friday system may limit the chances for Saturday morning. There may also be a very slight chance once again Saturday night into Sunday morning based on the pattern yet actual model output suggest very little chance.