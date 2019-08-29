News
Hurricane Dorian Could Make Landfall In Florida
Florida is under a state of emergency as it prepares for Hurricane Dorian to make a possible Labor Day landfall.
Hurricane Dorian skirted off the northeastern coast of Puerto Rico Wednesday evening leaving behind minor damage.
Homeowners are preparing by filling up sandbags and installing hurricane resistant windows and doors.
Dorian may also move north into other states like south Carolina and Georgia.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian could become a powerful Category 3 by the time it reaches Florida this weekend.