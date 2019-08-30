Woman Files Lawsuit After Giving Birth Alone In Colorado Jail
A woman who gave birth alone inside a Colorado jail, is now suing the Denver Sheriff's Department for her treatment.
Diana Sanchez's attorney says this video is clear evidence of the pain her client went through.
In the surveillance video, Sanchez is seen screaming in pain for roughly 5 hours.
At times, nurses from the Denver Health Medical Center come in, but no one takes Sanchez to the hospital and no one was in the cell at the time the baby was born.
"That pain was just indescribable. What hurts me more though is the fact that nobody cared" said Sanchez.
Now, Sanchez is filing a federal lawsuit.
Her attorney calls the entire situation uncivilized. She says after she gave birth, Sanchez was not taken to the hospital for another half an hour.
The Denver County Sheriff's office says it has since changed its policy to ensure that pregnant inmates, who are in any stage of labor, are immediately taken to the hospital.
Sanchez says, thankfully, her baby boy is doing well.