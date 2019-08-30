WATCH: Tulsa County Chase Takes Bizarre Turn
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A chase through Tulsa County took a bizarre and frightening turn this week.
A Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputy tries to hang on, but rolls, in the process of catching a fleeing suspect.
"There was some bumps and bruises. Some lacerations to his elbow and arm area,” said Deputy Justin Green.
Green says it happened on Tuesday afternoon near I-244 and Mingo.
A deputy on routine patrol noticed a motorcycle without any side mirrors, and after running the plates, he learned the bike was stolen.
"The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop,” said Green. “It appeared the motorcycle was going to stop, as they slowed, then the motorcycle took off, therefore a pursuit started."
Racing through city streets, the guy on the bike, now identified as Robert Justice, eventually lays his bike down, and as seen from the body camera, the deputy gets out to try and stop him.
The only problem is, unknown to deputies somebody else was following the chase.
Deputies say the person driving this white pickup was Justice's girlfriend Heather Walker, and they later learned, the pickup was also stolen.
"I guess the two were travelling together in their stolen vehicles to go where they were going so she tried to aid him,” said Green.
The deputy is able to quickly get back in his car, where he follows the two to an apartment complex.
Both Justice and Walker were finally arrested, along with Derric Gossett, who is now facing charges for hiding the two inside of the apartment.