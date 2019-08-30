Ambulance Stolen In Muskogee Was Extra Dangerous, OHP Says
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers stopped a stolen ambulance on the westbound Muskogee Turnpike at the Creek Turnpike junction during rush hour Friday morning.
This is the second time in the last month we've reported on someone stealing an ambulance in Green Country.
It started in Muskogee at Saint Francis Hospital, when investigators say Devion Smith hopped in an ambulance and drove away. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a trooper spotted Smith on the turnpike near Coweta and the ambulance's lights and siren were on.
OHP Trooper Jack Choate said the pursuit was slow, only going around 80 miles per hour. Another trooper set up stop sticks down the road which deflated the ambulance's tires. Smith pulled over a short time after.
Jack Choate said it could have been much worse.
"You've got an emergency vehicle driven by an unauthorized driver, and it takes special training to be able to drive one of those ambulances, like a fire truck, they're heavy, sometimes top heavy so when a civilian gets behind the wheel they're extra dangerous," Choate said.
Smith has not been charged yet but he will face charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, trying to elude officers, running a roadblock and speeding.