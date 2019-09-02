News
OWASSO, Oklahoma - An Owasso couple is getting their wedding and honeymoon for free thanks to a beer company.
Cody Dougherty and Holly Thompson have been engaged for almost a year.
When they got their engagement photos, their photographer suggested they grab their favorite beer and pizza. So, they grabbed a bottle of Michelob Ultra and shared the photos online.
They asked the company how many retweets they'd need to get for the company to pay for the wedding and Michelob told them 95,000.
They got the retweets within 24 hours! The two will tie the knot on January 18th.