Star Wars fans turned out to celebrate the first installment, depending on how you count it, of the beloved franchise.

By: News On 6

-

Star Wars fans turned out to celebrate the first installment, depending on how you count it, of the beloved franchise.

Costume clubs were also there, fully decked out for the showing.

The theater held a costume contest, trivia contest and other events before the showing.

The showing kicked off at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday is May the Fourth, the unofficial Star Wars holiday.