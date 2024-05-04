Man Accused Of Shooting At Girlfriend Arrested In Tulsa With Assist From Plate Reading Cameras

Tulsa Police said that license plate reading cameras helped them arrest a man accused of shooting at his girlfriend.

By: News On 6

-

Officers said the victim met them near 51st and Lewis and said Albert DeLoach shot at her at an apartment complex.

They said officers could see a bullet hole in the side of her car.

Police said they found out what car Deloach was driving and used their information cameras to search for his car.

Officers spotted him near 41st and Peoria on Thursday and arrested him.