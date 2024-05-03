Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Molesting 4 Young Girls

The probable cause affidavit said Kevin Daughtery abused four victims he knew as young as 8-years-old, several times over several years. 

Thursday, May 2nd 2024, 10:34 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Prosecutors charged a Tulsa man with 10 counts of lewd molestation on Thursday.

The probable cause affidavit said Kevin Daughtery abused four victims he knew as young as 8-years-old, several times over several years. 

Investigators said he also showed them pornography, gave them alcohol and told them not to tell.

They said one victim told prosecutors they prayed to God for strength to come forward, but didn't until now.
