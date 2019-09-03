News
Tulsa Police Respond To Armed Robbery At Kum & Go
Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, 5:08 AM CDT
Tulsa police responded to an armed robbery near 145th East Avenue and 51st Street.
Police say it happened at the Kum & Go near 145th east Avenue and 51st Street.
Police believe two suspects had handguns when they entered the store and demanded cash from the store clerk.
Police say the suspects also took cash from the clerk's wallet.
Officers say the suspects ran from the store to a field where they believe a car was waiting for the suspects.
Police are still searching for both suspects.
This is a developing story...