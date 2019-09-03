Teachers Union Concerned About Tulsa Schools Budget Shortfall
TULSA - he news of the $20 million budget deficit at Tulsa Public Schools has many educators and parents asking how this will impact their kids.
Several people from the community and some teachers were at Tuesday’s board meeting to learn about the budget shortfalls.
Representatives from the teacher's union said the news has many teachers questioning the future of their kids.
The VP of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association said they knew the budget announcement was coming, but they said many teachers at TPS are worried about what it means for them.
Community members News on 6 spoke to said they don't want their kids to have to deal with larger class sizes or have their teachers spread too thin.
Most of the money from the legislature has gone to teacher salaries, which Shawna Mott-Wright with the association said is a positive thing, but the budget is still about $100 million short of what it was in 2007.
She said they just hope to get clarity and have answers for their teachers and for people in Tulsa.
"We've been on the phone with teachers all day on both office and cell phones, and Facebook message and email, and teachers are terrified,” Mott-Wright said.
Meetings will be held all of this month and October at high schools across Tulsa to give parents a chance to tell TPS their thoughts.
The board hopes to make a decision on what will be cut by the end of the year.