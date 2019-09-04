News
Second Barge Removed From Webbers Falls Dam
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the second of two barges that slammed into the Webbers Falls Lock & Dam 16 in May flooding has been removed.
A salvage company had been working to remove the barges since last week. The Corps handled the water levels on the Arkansas as the salvage operation took place.
The second barge ended up beneath the first when they struck the dam and sank May 23.
Related Story: Crews Free 1 Of 2 Barges Stuck In Webbers Falls Dam
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the barges were a combined 3,800 tons. They were carrying a load of fertilizer.