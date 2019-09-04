More Than Just A Game For Broken Arrow Wide Receiver
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow faces off against Union Friday night. The Redskins own the series winning 36 of the last 38 meetings. However, this Friday's match up is so much more for Tigers senior Wide Receiver Tory Dillard.
“Every game I play for him I used to write his name for him to be here, and for him to support me it means the world to me,” Dillard said.
Tory’s little brother Taylen has taught he him a lot about life on and off the field. Taylen was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 8 and is autistic. Since he's unable to play organized sports, Tory plays for the both of them.
“In one sitting he has had 8 [seizures] in one night. It's devastating to watch him have them and go through that. I play as hard as I can for him,” Dillard said.
Dillard's skill is earning him attention from Iowa State, SMU and even Tulsa, but it's his love for his brother that keeps him even-keeled.
“I try and lead by example since he can’t do it, and he will see me on TV one day,” Dillard said.