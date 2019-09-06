Elderly Tulsa Crime Victim Hopes Attacker Takes Advantage Of 2nd Chance
TULSA, Oklahoma - I re-interviewed 84-year-old Martha, the lady who was knocked down and robbed of her purse over the summer.
As I reported earlier this week, the suspect, Cierra Bruton, pleaded guilty and received a 7-year deferred sentence, which means, if she stays out of trouble for the next 7 years, she'll avoid prison and the conviction will be wiped off her record.
She also must complete a behavioral treatment program, get a GED and job training.
Martha says she understands the seriousness of the crime, but at 18, she believes Cierra Bruton has a lot of living to do and if she chooses, can fill those years with doing good. Martha says this is an opportunity for Bruton, and Martha hopes the young woman takes advantage of it.
Martha says she cares about Bruton and wants her to do well and hopes Bruton doesn't disappoint. She says Bruton doesn't have parents but, that doesn't hold a lot of weight for Martha because her own mother died when Martha was 7 months old and Martha's granddaughter had both her parents die, all by the time she was 13.
Martha says we are all in control of our own behavior, regardless of what life throws at us.
Martha says she still has a bruise on her leg from being thrown to the ground and dragged and still has pain in her leg and couldn't drive for two months, but she believes in mercy and forgiveness.
On a side note, Martha is so fun and hip. She went to renew her driver's license and get a more updated iPad, one that can keep up with her Fantasy Football.
She wears an Apple Watch and operates it like a champ. She keeps up to date on current events and is sharp as a tack and a true joy to be around.