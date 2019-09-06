Claremore Tattoo Artist Holds Event For Suicide Awareness
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Claremore tattoo artist and owner of Secret Ink is holding his second year tattoo-a-thon to commemorate Suicide Prevention Week, which begins Sunday, September 8.
Last year Rich Wallace said he did 90 tattoos over the 2 day event.
Brenda Frew of Pryor was in getting a tattoo to honor her son Billy who took his own life back in 2017.
“He was my third child, I have six and he was 29 years, 1 month and 7 days old," Frew said.
She said losing a child under any circumstance is difficult, but this is doubly so.
“When it’s suicide, you really start to critique yourself. You’re your own worst enemy,” she said.
The event will run Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 or 6 p.m. at Secret Ink at 317 South Lynn Riggs Boulevard In Claremore.
“Come in, make some new friends, get some ink," Wallace said.