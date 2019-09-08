News
Tulsa Fire: Arson May Be To Blame For Repeat House Fires
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Fire Department says arson may be to blame for a house fire near Memorial and Pine.
This is the second time firefighters have responded to this home in less than 24 hours. Investigators say they found gas cans inside the home on Saturday which they think could have been used to set the fire. The investigation is still ongoing.
There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fires. If you have any information regarding the fires you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (918) 585-5209.