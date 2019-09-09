News
Muskogee Police: Woman Arrested Accused Of Abandoning Children
Monday, September 9th 2019, 5:46 PM CDT
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - A woman was arrested after Muskogee Police said she left her children with somebody else and never returned.
According to police, Miesha Mitchell got into an argument with a woman she was staying with and then left - telling the other woman she would return for her three children.
The Mitchell never returned and the other woman called to report it, according to police.
The district attorney will determine if Mitchell will have charges filed against her.