News
Oklahoma Aquarium Needs Help Naming Sea Turtle for Its Birthday
JENKS, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Aquarium is asking for your help in naming its loggerhead sea turtle for its 25th birthday.
The aquarium is taking name suggestions until October 1st, and they will then select five finalist names to be voted on.
The Oklahoma Aquarium plans to reveal the winning name at the turtle's birthday party on November 9th. The party is from 2 to 4 p.m.
The aquarium says that whoever submits the winning name will receive prizes and free admission to the Sea Turtle Birthday party on Saturday November 9.
To enter your name for the turtle, click here.