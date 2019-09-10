News
Sentencing Scheduled For Woman Charged With Manslaughter
TULSA, Oklahoma - Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday morning for a woman who has been charged with manslaughter.
Latrica Baldwin pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter after police say she was driving under the influence and hit a person riding a bicycle.
The crash happened on July 7th 2018 when officers say Baldwin hit a man near 21st Street and Southwest Blvd.
The victim was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.
court records show Baldwin pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in June.