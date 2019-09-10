Police said Elijah Lindsey was shot once in the upper torso at his home in the 3000 block of East Xyler Street during what appeared to be a home invasion.

Previous Story: Tulsa Shooting Victim Dies Of His Wounds In 45th Homicide Of 2019

Mitchell Antonio Carter, also known as Michael Carter, was arrested on September 3. He was officially charged on Tuesday with Murder in the 1st degree, Aggravated Assault and Battery, Burglary in the 1st Degree, and Possession of Firearm AFCF.