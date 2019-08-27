Tulsa Shooting Victim Dies Of His Wounds In 45th Homicide Of 2019
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating the 45th homicide of 2019 after a shooting victim died of his wounds Tuesday, August 27. Police said Elijah Lindsey was shot once in the upper torso at his home in the 3000 block of East Xyler Street.
Lindsey was shot in what police called a home invasion on August 24.
"Suspect enters the home, forces the female victim out, assaults her; she falls down a ramp out here in front of the house," Tulsa Police Corporal Justin Ritter said.
"The suspect pistol-whips the victim, and when he does the pistol goes off, shoots the victim one time," Ritter said.
Officers are interviewing witnesses and following leads, a news release said. No suspect information has been released.