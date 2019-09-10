OWASSO, Oklahoma -  Students across Oklahoma gathered at Owasso's Tulsa Tech campus on Tuesday to take part in a Safe Driving Event.

More than 500 students and advisers from Family, Career and Community Leaders of America were in attendance.  Students wore vision-impairing goggles while attempting various activities, like driving a cart within two lines of traffic cones. 

Activities also discussed road safety and common distractions while driving like drowsiness and texting.