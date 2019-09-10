News
Video Reveals More About Self-Proclaimed 'Bonnie And Clyde' Captured In Tulsa
Tuesday, September 10th 2019, 5:51 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - We are learning more about an interstate crime spree that led to the arrest of a couple in Tulsa. Investigators say Jacob Welch and Krystal Magee referred to themselves as a modern day Bonnie and Clyde.
West Monroe, Louisiana police say these photos show Magee in the process of stealing from a business there. The pair was wanted for crimes in five states.
U.S. Marshals arrested them when they pulled into a Tulsa motel parking lot over the weekend.