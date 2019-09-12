Man Arrested After Broken Arrow Standoff Ends
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after Broken Arrow Police say he assaulted a woman, then had a standoff with officers.
It took nearly three hours for officers to take the man into custody early Thursday morning.
A woman told police she was assaulted at an apartment near 61st Street and Lynn Lane, and a small child was hurt in the incident.
Officers say they were both able to get out of the apartment, but the suspect stayed inside the home with another child and refused to answer his phone when police called.
Broken Arrow's Special Operations team was called out after the suspect saw them from the patio but refused to give up.
Police said crisis negotiators finally got a hold of him on the phone and he peacefully surrendered around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Officers say the adult victim and both children were not seriously hurt.