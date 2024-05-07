Ranchers Getting To Work After Tornado Damage Is Spotted Throughout Southern Osage County

Just a few miles away along state highway 20 is where some of the first damage of downed power lines and torn fences can be seen after Monday's storms. As they got their first glimpse of their property in the daylight, those who lived in the path of destruction didn’t hesitate to get to work.

"So we're pretty sure we have a tornado on the ground right at this moment," News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer warned viewers during severe weather on May 6, 2024.

Just after 9 p.m. that night, folks around Skiatook Lake were told to take shelter as a tornado was on the ground, passing the west end of the lake.

"So, if you're on the west end of Skiatook Lake, you have to take cover now. We believe a tornado is on the ground," Travis Meyer said.

Just a few miles away along state highway 20 is where some of the first damage of downed power lines and torn fences can be seen.

As they got their first glimpse of their property in the daylight, those who lived in the path of destruction didn’t hesitate to get to work.

“Jim and his grandkids are trying to fix the fence right here just so the cows can’t get onto the highway, but we’ve also got the fence going that is tore up for a long way up there," lifelong Hominy resident Gerry Lay, said, neighbors helping neighbors, doing whatever they could to help.

Much of southern Osage County was full of destruction, with hundreds of trees snapped in half, leaving ranchers with weeks of work to clean up.

"The tornado ripped right through our property for the next probably 12 or 13 miles going northeast," said Jack Drummond, looking out over the damage on his property.

40 thousand acres, that’s how much land Jack Drummond and his team had to cover, mending fences and cleaning up debris, but he knew it could have been much worse.

"I’m just glad there wasn’t any loss of life on our ranch; my thoughts are with Barnsdall," Drummond said.

After moving through the Drummond Ranch, the tornado continued on its path, just over Birch Lake and onto Barnsdall.