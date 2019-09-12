Pryor Man Accused Of Armed Robbery, Assault With Intent To Kill
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A Pryor man was arrested, accused of an armed robbery and carjacking near in Claremore Wednesday evening, according to the Rogers County Sheriff's Office. Brandon Michael Browning was booked on complaints of first-degree robbery and assault with intent to kill.
Deputies said they were called to the area of 435 Road and 4160 Road near Claremore after a man said he was robbed at gunpoint after giving a man a ride.
The victim told Rogers County deputies he'd locked his keys in his car at the Claremore Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Browning came up to him, asking if he could help him get into the vehicle, an arrest report states. After they got into the car, deputies say Browning asked the man for a ride.
After they started driving, Browning took out a handgun and pointed it at the man's head, deputies said. The arrest report said Browning took the man's vehicle, cell phone and money, almost running the victim over as he drove off in the stolen vehicle.
Deputies said they were able to track Browning down after getting information from the KFC in Claremore where Browning used a credit card.
Deputies took Browning into custody at a Miami hospital where he apparently drove to visit his girlfriend, RCSO said.