Former Muscogee (Creek) Nation Chief George Tiger pleaded guilty in federal court Friday after a grand jury indicted him for bribery involving federal funds.

Tiger had pleaded not guilty to the same charge in August but returned to court for a change of plea.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Tiger was working as an agent for the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town at the time. The indictment says Tiger served as the Chairman of the Economic Development Authority Board and demanded bribes during a series of transactions for the town.

 
The indictment says the bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds took place from late September 2017 through February of this year.
 

Tiger lost his bid for re-election with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in 2015. The accusations were made after Tiger's time as principal chief, and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation says the charges are in no way connected to the tribe.

 

Tiger had been scheduled for trial in October. 

 