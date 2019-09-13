Former Principal Chief George Tiger Pleads Guilty To Bribery
Former Muscogee (Creek) Nation Chief George Tiger pleaded guilty in federal court Friday after a grand jury indicted him for bribery involving federal funds.
Tiger had pleaded not guilty to the same charge in August but returned to court for a change of plea.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Tiger was working as an agent for the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town at the time. The indictment says Tiger served as the Chairman of the Economic Development Authority Board and demanded bribes during a series of transactions for the town.
Tiger lost his bid for re-election with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in 2015. The accusations were made after Tiger's time as principal chief, and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation says the charges are in no way connected to the tribe.
Tiger had been scheduled for trial in October.