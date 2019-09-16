"We knew there was huge interest in the Maurizio Cattelan contemporary art exhibition, with many set to come and enjoy the installations," the palace tweeted. "It's therefore a great shame an item so precious has been taken, but we still have so many fascinating treasures in the Palace and the remaining items of the exhibition to share."

The building was closed to the public Saturday but the palace said normal operations will resume Sunday. The stately home in Oxfordshire, 65 miles west of London, is popular with visitors and is occasionally used for special events including fashion shows and art exhibits.