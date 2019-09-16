News
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation In Tulsa Hosting 6th Annual 'Cycle For Life'
Monday, September 16th 2019
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Cystic fibrosis Foundation is the world's leader in research and a part of accrediting national care-centers and making medicine available.
The Tulsa chapter of the Foundation will be hosting its 6th annual Cycle for Life Night Ride. The event is scheduled for September 27 at 5 pm. at the River West Festival Park.
Michelle Condren and Zach Knoll visited News On 6 on Monday to talk about the ride and how you can get involved.