U.S. Marshals Seek Man Suspected On Accessory To Murder
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals need help finding this week's Monday's Most Wanted suspect. They say Keyshawn Evitt is wanted in Osage County for accessory to murder.
Detectives believe Keyshawn may have taken the weapon used in a homicide. Investigators believe he is affiliated with the Blood street gang.
Keyshawn is from the Bartlesville area but has friends and family in Tulsa. If you know where he might be, call U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2.