Broken Arrow Police Look For Man After Argument At Drive-Thru
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police are looking for a suspect they said damaged another man's car and threatened him with a knife. Investigators sent a photo of the man they said smashed another driver's windshield and dented his car after an argument at a drive-thru.
The victim told police he got out to get the suspect's license plate, and that's when the other man pulled out a knife. Police said the suspect was driving a light-colored Ford Explorer.
If you know who the man is, call Broken Arrow Police.