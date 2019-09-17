A tropical disturbance is located across the Gulf of Mexico this morning. While it’s very unlikely this exact disturbance will survive a trip northward into eastern OK, gulf moisture will be surging northward into the state by at least Thursday night or Friday setting the stage for shower and storm chances Friday into the weekend. There will also be a surface front positioned across part of central Kansas that may or may not drop southward into far northern OK Saturday evening into Sunday morning. If the front does appear and set up across far northern OK, we’re in the running for pockets of very heavy rainfall and possibly a few strong to severe storms. Even if the front stalls northward, some parameters in this morning’s data would suggest a possibility of a few severe storms this weekend regardless of any boundary nearby.