Bacon-Wrapped Roasted Corn On The Cob & Bacon-Wrapped Pork Roast
TULSA, Oklahoma - Bacon-Wrapped Roasted Corn on the Cob
6 ears of corn
1 package Bar S Thick-Sliced Bacon
Braum’s Butter
Sea salt
1. Remove the corn silk by pulling back the husks, one at a time, being careful to keep them intact with the corn at the base. Once the silk is removed, wrap two slices of bacon around each ear. Pull the husks back over the corn and bacon.
2. Using twine, gather any loose husks and tie each ear securely at the top. Preheat a grill to medium heat. Or, if you prefer to use an oven, preheat to 375 degrees. Roast corn for 25-30 minutes.
3. Serve with fresh butter and sea salt.
Bacon-Wrapped Pork Roast
1 (4 to 5 pound) pork loin roast, preferably center-cut
3 cloves garlic, cut in half
1 bottle Daddy Hinkle’s Original Instant Meat Marinade (both dry and liquid)
4 slices Bar-S Bacon
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
2. Trim visible fat from the pork roast, if desired. Using a paring knife, cut 6 slits in the roast, and stuff each with a piece of garlic.
3. Sprinkle Daddy Hinkle’s liquid marinade generously over roast. Sprinkle with dry seasoning, and rub in well.
4. Cut slices of bacon in half, and lay across pork roast, spacing evenly.
6. Roast (approximately 20 minutes per pound) until meat thermometer registers 160 degrees in center of pork roast. Remove from oven, tent with foil and allow meat to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.